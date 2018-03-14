Sukma attack undertaken in retaliation: Raman Singh

[India], Mar. 14 (ANI): In the aftermath of the Naxal-led attack that killed nine CRPF personnel in Sukma on Tuesday, Chief Minister Raman Singh clarified that the improvised explosive device (IED) blast was carried out in retaliation to an encounter which took place last morning.

"The background of this blast in Sukma is that the COBRA battalion held a successful encounter in the morning in which several Naxals were injured and weapons were recovered. This has left them perplexed, as we are reaching closer to their headquarters. This attack was carried out in fury," Singh told reporters here.

The chief minister revealed that although IED detection with the present technology is difficult, the forces and state police are working together to abolish the naxal base in the region. Echoing a similar stance, Minister of State for Home Affairs, Hansraj Ahir, assured that the government is strongly monitoring the situation along with intelligence agencies and the forces. On Tuesday, nine personnel of the 212 Battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were killed and two severely injured in the IED blast. The CRPF jawans were conducting an operation in a forest in the district when the blast took place, ripping apart their Mine-Protected Vehicle (MPV). Meanwhile, the wreath-laying ceremony of the nine jawans was held earlier this morning, where the two ministers paid their tributes to the slain soldiers. (ANI)