Sukma attack: UP CM announces financial help for kin of soldiers killed

[India], Mar 14 (ANI): Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has declared a financial help of Rs 25 lakh each to the families of three CRPF jawans belonging to the state, who were killed in a Maoist attack Chhattisgarh's Sukma district.

Of this, Rs 20 lakh would be given to the widows of the deceased Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel and Rs 5 lakh to their parents.

Earlier, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 1 crore each for kin of the two jawans of the state killed in the blast.

Nine personnel of the 212 Battalion of the CRPF were killed and two were severely injured in the IED blast, allegedly carried out by Maoists, in the district on March 13. The incident took place when CRPF jawans were conducting an operation in a forest in the district when the blast took place, ripping apart their Mine-Protected Vehicle (MPV). (ANI)