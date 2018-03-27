Sukma: Naxal killed, two CRPF injured in ambush

[India], Mar. 26 (ANI): One Naxal was killed and two Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were injured on Monday after the former triggered 11 landmine blasts in Sukma's Kondasawali area.

The injured personnel of 231 Battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were evacuated following the exchange of fire near Kondasawli at the Dantewada-Sukma jungle border.

"Naxals triggered 11 landmine blasts today in Sukma's Kondasawali due to which there was a heavy exchange of fire between forces and them. It was a big ambush of 200 metres," Dantewada Superintendents of Police (SP) Kamlochan Kashyap told media here.

"Some landmines which did not explode were defused by our team," Kashyap added. Earlier this month, on March 13, an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast carried out by Naxalites in Kistaram area of Sukma district claimed lives of nine CRPF personnel and injured several others. (ANI)