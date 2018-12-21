Sultanpur should be renamed as Kushbhawanpur: BJP MLA

[India], Dec 21 (ANI): In consonance with the name changing 'spree' by the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government, BJP MLA from Sultanpur, Devmani Dwivedi said on Friday that Sultanpur should be renamed as Kushbhawanpur.

"I want that Sultanpur should be again called as Kushbhawanpur. It was named Sultanpur by the Khilji dynasty. This history is mentioned in 'Raghuvansh Mahakavya' and even in Gazetteer of Sultanpur," said Devmani Dwivedi.

The Uttar Pradesh Government has been facing flak for changing the names of different places lately.

In August, the iconic Mughalsarai Railway station in Uttar Pradesh got officially renamed as Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Junction. Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay was the co-founder and president of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh, the forerunner of the BJP. While in October the Governor of Uttar Pradesh, Ram Naik approved the renaming of Allahabad as Prayagraj with immediate effect. (ANI)