Sumitra Mahajan holds review meeting for 17th Lok Sabha

[India], May 3 (ANI): Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan on Friday called a meeting with all Parliament's senior officials to review the preparedness for commencement of 17th Lok Sabha.

Mahajan has advised officers to welcome new MP's at the Delhi Airport as well as at New Delhi and Anand Vihar railway stations in a hassle-free manner.

She apprised that, unlike previous years, the elected MP's this year will not be staying in hotels as 100 rooms are ready in the Western Court and 200 rooms are ready in the State Bhawan

The Lower House speaker has also ordered officers to tighten securities at the western court and has asked for a new medical center and canteen for MPs. The first time MPs would be given a CD and pen drive loaded with rules of Constitution, she said, adding that Parliament's computer management branch should provide computer knowledge to all the new MPs and their person staff. The Lok Sabha elections are being held in seven phases and the results would be announced on May 23. The date of the oath-taking ceremony would be decided accordingly. (ANI)