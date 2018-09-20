Sun temple case: Scribe granted bail for offensive remarks

[India], Sep 20 (ANI): Journalist Abhijeet Iyer Mitra, who was arrested by Odisha police for allegedly making offensive remarks against the Sun temple in Konark, was on Wednesday granted bail on a surety of Rs 1 lakh.

Mitra, who was arrested in New Delhi, has been asked to join the investigation in Odisha by September 28.

Speaking to ANI, Mitra's legal counsel said, "Abhijit Iyer has been taken to the Nizamuddin police station. He has been told that a case has been registered against him in Odisha. He hasn't been told what the case is or who has registered it and hasn't been given a copy of the FIR."

"He is being taken to the Saket court for remand. We are going there to oppose it. We haven't even been given a copy of the FIR so we can't say what the offences are, who the complainant is or under what sections case has been registered," he added. The matter came to light after Mitra posted a video criticising the 13th Century temple on his twitter handle, on September 16. "I am in Odisha's famous Konark Temple. I just want to say this is not a temple, this is a humple. Look at the sculptures, men, women, animals, they're all doing it. Can this be a holy place? Not at all! This is a conspiracy against the Hindu community by Muslims who want to keep us down. I hope there aren't such vulgar sculptures in the new Ram Temple," Mitra said in the video. The Odisha Assembly also moved a privilege motion against the journalist seeking stringent action against him for allegedly hurting the sentiments of Odisha people. Speaker Pradip Amat approved the proposal and formed a House Committee to probe the matter. Ever since the matter has been highlighted several Twitterati have come out to support Iyer. (ANI)