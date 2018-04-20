Sunanda Pushkar death case: Delhi Police submits affidavit to SC

New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Friday submitted "an affidavit" before Supreme Court to explain the current status of the investigation in connection to Sunanda Pushkar's death.

Speaking to ANI, Delhi Police Spokesperson, Deependra Pathak said that the case is currently being probed by Delhi Police's prosecution branch.

"Investigation is underway. Delhi police have submitted an affidavit before Supreme Court explaining the status of the case. When the investigation reaches the final stage we will share further details," Pathak said.

Sunanda Pushkar, wife of senior Congress leader, Shashi Tharoor was found dead under mysterious circumstances in a suite of a five-star hotel in Delhi on the night of January 17, 2014. On February 23, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said he was looking for a conclusion in his wife's death case. Incidentally, on that day, Tharoor's statement came hours after the Supreme Court issued a notice to the Delhi Police on Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Subramanian Swamy's appeal challenging the Delhi High Court order dismissing his plea for a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe into Sunanda death case.