Sunanda Pushkar death case: Delhi Police to submit report soon

New Delhi: Delhi Police will soon submit a detailed report before the Delhi High Court in connection with the death case of Sunanda Pushkar, who was Congress leader Shashi Tharoor's wife.

"Shortly, we will be submitting a detailed report before the court," Delhi Police Public Relation Officer Deependra Pathak said.

On February 23, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said he was looking for a conclusion in his wife's death case.

Incidentally, on that day, Tharoor's statement came hours after the Supreme Court issued a notice to the Delhi Police on Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Subramanian Swamy's appeal challenging the Delhi High Court order dismissing his plea for a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe into Sunanda's death.

Pushkar was found dead under mysterious circumstances in a suite of a five-star hotel in Delhi on the night of January 17, 2014.