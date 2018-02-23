Sunanda Pushkar death case: SC issues notice to Delhi Police

[India], Feb. 23 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Friday issued a notice to Delhi Police on a petition filed by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Subramanian Swamy in connection with Sunanda Pushkar death case.

Swamy had moved to the Supreme Court and challenged the Delhi High Court order after it had dismissed his plea.

The Delhi High Court, while dismissing Swamy's plea, had termed it as a 'Political Interest Litigation'.

Speaking to media after the hearing, Swamy said, "The police took advantage of the dismissal of my petition".

He said the court felt that the investigation was at the final stage. "The court has issued notice to the Delhi Police to answer all the charges I have made in my petition. This is a great vindication," he added. On January 29, the apex court had Swamy to prove his maintainability in Sunanda Pushkar case. Earlier on January 19, Swamy said there was no way that the Sunanda Pushkar death case could be closed. Pushkar, the wife of Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, was found dead at a suite in a five star hotel in South Delhi on the night of January 17, 2014. (ANI)