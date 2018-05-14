Sunanda Pushkar death case: Shashi Tharoor charged with 'abetment to suicide'

New Delhi: The Delhi Police Monday filed its chargesheet in the death case of Sunanda Pushkar, wife of former Union minister and Congress leader Shashi Tharoor. In its chargesheet, the Delhi Police has accused Tharoor under section 306 (abetment to suicide) and section 498 A (cruelty in a marriage). More details are awaited.

The chargesheet concluded that Pushkar killed herself and hence no one has been charged with murder. The chargesheet was filed before Metropolitan Magistrate Dharmender Singh under sections 498 A (husband or his relative subjecting a woman to cruelty) and 306 (abetment of suicide) of the Indian Penal Code. Tharoor is mentioned in the second column as a suspect.

The chargesheet mentions marital discord as the cause of suicide and says that one party led the other to commit suicide. The Delhi Police chargesheet mentions Tharoor’s name in column 2 because they claim they do not have enough evidence to charge the Thiruvananthapuram MP as an accused.

Calling the chargesheet against him "preposterous", Tharoor questioned the methods used by Delhi police to probe the case and added that he intends to contest against the charges.

1/2 I have taken note of the filing of this preposterous charge sheet &intend to contest it vigorously. No one who knew Sunanda believes she would ever have committed suicide, let alone abetment on my part. If this is conclusion arrived at after 4+ yrs of investigation, (contd.) — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) May 14, 2018

2/2) it does not speak well of the methods or motivations of the Delhi Police. In oct 17, the Law Officer made a statement in the DelhiHighCourt that they have not found anything against anyone & now in 6 months they say that I have abetted a suicide. unbelievable! — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) May 14, 2018

Section 306, relating to abetment to suicide, carries a maximum term of 10 years, while 498A carries a maximum term of three years.

BJP politician Subramanian Swamy is among several people who have been accusing the government of trying to orchestrate a cover up.

Under Section 301 CrPC and also via JK International judgment of SC I am entitled to assist the Prosecutor in the Sunanda unnatural death case. So I will appear on May 24 th — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) May 14, 2018

Commenting on today’s development, Swamy said evidence in the case were destroyed.

“The trial is where the final charges will be decided,” he said, adding that the court can institute new charges if they feel the requirement. “That is what I will be insisting on,” he said, adding that he continues to believe that it was a murder and not a suicide.

“I will not let the trial go this way or that way,” he added.

All witnesses & documents were destroyed by UPA govt & corrupt police. On basis of current evidence this is what could be done. More info will come during trial. There are allegations on Shashi Tharoor that he forced his wife to commit suicide: S Swamy on #SunandaPushkar case pic.twitter.com/hR4rjKQKsl — ANI (@ANI) May 14, 2018

Pushkar was found dead in a suite of a five-star hotel in south Delhi on January 17, 2014, days after she publicly accused her husband of having an affair with a Pakistani journalist.

The former union minister was questioned by the police on the circumstances in which Ms Pushkar left him at the Delhi airport and checked into the hotel two days before her death. The couple had allegedly had a disagreement on a flight from Kerala to Delhi.

Police first claimed Sunanda Pushkar, 51, was poisoned, and registered a murder case in January 2015, without naming any suspect.