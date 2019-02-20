Sunanda Pushkar death case: Tharoor to appear before sessions court

New Delhi: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor is slated to appear before the sessions court on Thursday, February 21, in connection with the Sunanda Pushkar death case.

A Delhi Court had on February 4 sent the case to a sessions court for further proceedings.

The Patiala House Court also dismissed a plea filed by BJP leader Subramanian Swamy to assist the court in investigation and directed the Delhi Police to preserve its vigilance report in the matter.

Pushkar was found dead under mysterious circumstances in a suite of a Delhi hotel on the night of January 17, 2014. The couple was staying in the hotel as their house was undergoing renovation.

Tharoor has been charged under Sections 306 (abetment of suicide) and 498A (husband or his relative subjecting a woman to cruelty) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). He, however, has dismissed the charges as "preposterous."