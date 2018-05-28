Sunanda Pushkar death: Decision on charge sheet against Tharoor on June 5

[India], May 28 (ANI): A Delhi court on Monday reserved its order on taking cognizance of the charge sheet filed against Congress MP Shashi Tharoor in connection with his wife Sunanda Pushkar death case, for June 5.

During the course of hearing today, the prosecution quoted from the charge sheet and explained why the case was of "abetment to suicide and cruelty".

It said, "Her statements on social media can be treated as dying declaration. Sunanda's death is due to poisoning."

Earlier on May 24, the Delhi Court, which was hearing the Sunanda Pushkar death case, transferred the matter to the Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM), Samar Vishal.

The court said, "Since he (Tharoor) is a sitting Member of Parliament, the matter is being sent to the special designated court for politicians, that is ACMM Samar Vishal. Matter be taken up on May 28." On May 14, the Delhi Police had filed a charge sheet in the court, in which it named Tharoor as an accused, under sections 306 (Abetment of suicide) and 498A (Husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Tharoor, however, dismissed the charge sheet filed as "preposterous". Sunanda was found dead under mysterious circumstances in a suite of a five-star hotel in Delhi on the night of January 17, 2014. (ANI)