Sunanda Pushkar death: Delhi Police to submit report in court

[India], Mar 13 (ANI): An investigation into the death of Congress leader Shashi Tharoor's wife, Sunanda Pushkar is underway and the Delhi Police will be submitting a report in the Supreme Court, Delhi Police Chief Spokesperson Dependra Pathak said.

"The case is before the honourable court. Delhi Police will submit a report in the Court. At this point of time, it will be inappropriate to make any comments. All I can say is Police is working professionally," Pathak told ANI.

Pathak refused to divulge details of the investigation, "Since the matter is sub-judice, it will not be right to discuss details of the investigation. Delhi Police will disclose the details when it is the right time."

In February, Supreme Court issued a notice to the Delhi Police on Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Subramanian Swamy's appeal challenging the Delhi High Court order dismissing his plea for a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe into the case. Swamy has moved the top court after the Delhi High Court had in October last year dismissed his plea seeking a probe by a court-monitored SIT into Pushkar's death. The apex court also asked Swamy to prove his maintainability in the case. Pushkar was found dead under mysterious circumstances in a suite of a five-star hotel in Delhi on the night of January 17, 2014. (ANI)