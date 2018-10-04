Sunanda Pushkar death: Police hands over copies of docs to Tharoor

[India], Oct 4 (ANI): The Delhi Police has handed over the copies of documents, including electronic evidence, to the counsel of Congress leader Shashi Tharoor in connection with the death of his wife Sunanda Pushkar. Tharoor had earlier requested for the documents.

The case will next be heard on October 12 in Delhi's Patiala House Court.

Earlier on May 14, the Delhi Police had filed a charge sheet in the court naming Tharoor as an accused under Sections 306 (Abetment of suicide) and 498A (Husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Tharoor, however, had dismissed the charge sheet as "preposterous".

Sunanda was found dead under mysterious circumstances in a suite of a five-star hotel in Delhi on the night of January 17, 2014. (ANI)