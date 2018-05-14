Sunanda Pushkar death: Tharoor dismisses charge sheet as 'preposterous'

[India], May 14 (ANI): Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Monday dismissed the charge sheet filed by Delhi Police in connection with the death case of her wife Sunanda Pushkar, as "preposterous" .

In the charge sheet filed before a Delhi court today, the Delhi Police named Tharoor as accused, under sections 306 (Abetment of suicide) and 498A (Husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Tharoor took to Twitter to voice his disagreement with the charges against him.

"I have taken note of the filing of this preposterous charge sheet &intend to contest it vigorously. No one who knew Sunanda believes she would ever have committed suicide, let alone abetment on my part. If this is conclusion arrived at after 4+ yrs of investigation, (contd.)," he tweeted. "it does not speak well of the methods or motivations of the Delhi Police. In oct 17, the Law Officer made a statement in the DelhiHighCourt that they have not found anything against anyone & now in 6 months they say that I have abetted a suicide. unbelievable!," the tweet read. Sunanda was found dead under mysterious circumstances in a suite of a five-star hotel in Delhi on the night of January 17, 2014. Delhi Police repeatedly came under fire for delaying investigation into the case, that reached a conclusion after four years. (ANI)