Sunjuwan attack: Injured Pregnant woman saved by army delivers healthy baby

-K) [India], February 12 (ANI): A pregnant woman, who was injured in an attack by Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorists on the family quarters at the Sunjuwan military camp in Jammu, delivered a baby girl in the hospital.

The army doctors managed to save the life of the injured woman, who got into labour after receiving gunshots in the terror attack, helped her deliver a healthy baby through c-section on Saturday night.

"I am very thankful to them for saving me and my baby," said the woman.

The army doctor who conducted the operation said, "This wasn't a routine case. As a gynaecologist, it is always our motto that mother should come alone and go with a healthy baby in her lap. It's a very joyful moment for my hospital and our team. The Patient is really happy." Speaking to ANI, the hospital commandant said that the case was challenging, but he was extremely happy and proud with the response his team has delivered. "Yesterday evening, amid all other injury cases, there was a challenging case in which a lady in her advance pregnancy stage came with a gunshot wound. Am extremely happy and proud that my team took care of both and brought into this world a healthy crying female child," he added. On Saturday, JeM terrorists attacked an army camp in Sunjwan area killing five security personnel and one civilian. In addition, ten people were injured including the pregnant woman. In the search operation thereafter, four terrorists were neutralised by the security forces. (ANI)