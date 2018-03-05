Sunjuwan attack mastermind killed

[India], Mar 5 (ANI): Security forces in a joint operation killed Jaish-e-Mohammed's (JeM) operation commander Mufti Waqas in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district.

50 Rashtriya Rifles along with Jammu and Kashmir police neutralised the JeM commander in an encounter.

Waqas was the mastermind behind several terrorist attacks on the security forces including the Sunjuwan attack.

On February 10, JeM terrorists attacked an army camp in Sunjuwan area killing five security personnel and one civilian.

In the search operation thereafter, four JeM terrorists have been neutralised by the security forces. (ANI)