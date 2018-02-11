Sunjwan attack: Army Chief visits J-K, takes stock of situation

-K) [India], Feb.11 (ANI): Army Chief General Bipin Rawat on Sunday arrived in Srinagar and reviewed the security situation, a day after terrorists attacked the Sunjwan army camp.

The army chief was also briefed about the attack by the senior commanders.

In the attack, five security personnel and one civilian lost their lives.

The Army has successfully neutralised four Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorists in the ongoing operation.

The state Deputy Chief Minister Nirmal Singh lashed out at Pakistan and called the attack an "act of cowardice".

He further informed that the Army was taking precaution in cordoning the area as there were family quarters around the camp. (ANI)