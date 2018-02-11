Sunjwan attack: Four terrorist gunned down

[India], Feb. 11 (ANI): A fourth terrorist was gunned down by security personnel on Sunday, as the operation continued in the wake of the terror attack at Sunjwan army camp.

Two more security personnel and one civilian have lost their lives, taking the death toll to six in the attack.

The operation is underway.

The Sunjwan army camp in Jammu and Kashmir was attacked by the terrorists in the wee hours of Saturday, in which Subedar Madan Lal Choudhary and Subedar Mohd Ashraf Mir were killed and four others were injured, including a civilian. (ANI)