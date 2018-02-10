Sunjwan attack: Fresh gunshots heard

[India] February 10 (ANI): Fresh gunshots were heard inside the Sunjwan Army camp during search and combing operation by the security forces on Saturday, just hours after terrorists attacked.

Following the attack, the district administration has asked the schools within 500 meters of the camp to remain shut.

Three to four terrorists stormed inside a JCO family quarter at about 5 a.m.

Jammu Inspector General of Police (IGP) S. D. Singh Jamwal revealed that one Hawaldar and his daughter were injured.

"In the morning around 4:45 a.m., militants fired upon one gate. The area has been cordoned off. Two injured, one army man and his daughter as per reports. Militants number is not known as of now," he said. The security forces have cordoned off the area. Further details of the attack are awaited. On a related note, an alert advisory had been issued in Jammu and Kashmir in the wake of the death anniversaries of Parliament attack convict Muhammad Afzal Guru and Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) founder Maqbool Bhat. The advisory was issued after the JKLF announced to stage a protest against the hanging of Afzal Guru and Maqbool Bhat on February 9 and February 11. Guru and Bhat were hanged and buried inside New Delhi's Tihar Jail on February 9, 2013 and February 11, 1984 respectively. (ANI)