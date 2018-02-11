Sunjwan attack: Nirmal Singh condemns Pak's 'cowardice' act

-K) [India], Feb.11 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Nirmal Singh on Sunday lashed out at Pakistan over the recent Sunjwan Army Camp attack.

Speaking to ANI, Singh said, "It's a condemnable act. This shows the cowardice of Pakistan who can't face India directly and sends its people to attack civilians here."

He further said that the Army is taking precaution in cordoning the area as there are family quarters around the camp.

The Sunjwan army camp in Jammu and Kashmir was attacked by the terrorists in the wee hours of Saturday killing two junior commissioned officers and injuring four others, including a civilian.

The Army later in the day successfully neutralised three Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorists in the ongoing operation. (ANI)