Sunjwan camp attack: One more terrorist killed

[India], Feb 10 (ANI): The Army on Saturday successfully neutralised one more terrorist in the ongoing operation at Sunjwan Army Camp in Jammu and Kashmir.

Earlier in the day, it killed two terrorists of the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM).

Two army personnel also lost their lives in the attack and four others were injured, including the daughter of a jawan, who was killed.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti visited the Military Hospital in Jammu to meet the injured after holding a high level meeting with the...........................

The Sunjwan army camp in Jammu and Kashmir was attacked by the terrorists in the wee hours of Saturday in which Subedar Madan Lal Choudhary and Subedar Mohd. Ashraf Mir were killed. While Mir was killed on the spot, Choudhary succumbed to his injuries in the hospital. Col. Rohit Solanki, 6 Mahar (Officiating CO), Havildar Abdul Hamid, Lance Naik Bahdur Singh, and Neha, daughter of Choudhary were injured in the attack. Following the attack, the district administration asked the schools within 500 meters of the camp to remain shut. (ANI)