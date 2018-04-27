Sunni Waqf Board asks SC to refer Ayodhya case to larger bench

[India], Apr 27 (ANI): The Sunni Waqf Board on Friday asked the Supreme Court to refer the Ayodhya land dispute case to a larger constitutional bench.

Advocate Raju Ramchandran, appearing for Sunni Waqf Board told the three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dipak Misra that the issue needed larger consideration citing that it was a national issue.

The apex court fixed the matter for further hearing on May 15.

Opposing Ramchandran, lawyer Harish Salve submitted in the Supreme Court, "We are beyond 1992-1993. All that remains is a title dispute over property. It should be decided just like a title suit, and not on other grounds."

The Babri Masjid-Ram Janmabhoomi case is a century-old matter of a tussle between Hindus and Muslims. The Babri Masjid, built by Mughal emperor Babur in Ayodhya in 1528, was, demolished by Hindu Karsevaks, on December 6, 1992, claiming that the mosque was constructed after demolishing a Ram temple that originally stood there. (ANI)