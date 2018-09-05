Suo motu case registered in Majerhat bridge collapse

[India], Sep. 5 (ANI): The Alipur police station on Wednesday registered a suo motu case against unknown responsible persons (maintenance agency) in connection with Kolkata's Majerhat bridge collapse.

A section of the bridge in south Kolkata had crashed down on Tuesday. Till now, one death is confirmed while two persons are feared trapped in the debris of the bridge.

Deputy Commissioner (south) Meeraj Khalid said case was registered under Sections 304 (punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 308 (causing the death of any person by doing any rash or negligent act), 427 (causing damage to property) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against unknown persons.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) is carrying out the rescue operation. "Beams of flyover are really heavy so it is taking time to cut them and rescue people. Case will be registered against those responsible," Khalid added. Calling it a heartbreaking incident, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee yesterday said that the administration's priority was relief and rescue work. "We are focused on the relief and the rescue work and that is our priority. The rest of the investigation will be done later," she had said. (ANI)