Supaul horror: Bihar Police arrest 10 people

Ten people, including a minor, were arrested in Bihar's Supaul district, where over 30 girls were thrashed for allegedly resisting sexual advances.

"Total 10 people have been arrested in the incident where at least 30 schoolgirls where thrashed for allegedly resisting sexual advances in Supaul. We will ensure strict actions against these individuals. It's our responsibility to ensure the protection of the migrant workers working in the Supaul district," Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) SK Singhal told ANI.

The arrest comes hours after the Bihar government led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said that the culprits would not be spared and be nabbed soon. Earlier on Sunday, an FIR was lodged and a probe was initiated in the matter. The incident reportedly took place when a group of boys entered a school last week with the intention of molesting the girls. As the girls, mostly, aged between 12 to 14 objected to it, they were mercilessly beaten up by the mob. (ANI)