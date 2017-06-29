Superstitious doctor slaps patient to treat 'ghost' !

[India], June 29 (ANI): In a shocking case of superstition, a woman was slapped by her doctor in Rajasthan's Barmer after she told him that a ghost had allegedly cut her braid.

The doctor namely Surendra Bahari also used agarbatti (joss stick) to get rid of the ghost.

Bahari said that the woman's head felt very heavy when she arrived at the hospital, and the doctor slapped her as a part of his treatment.

Apart from Barmer, the superstitious idea of a ghost cutting women's braid is spearheading rampantly in various districts of the state, including Nagor, Jaisalmer and Jodhpur. Several women have complained regarding the same.

The district police officials are constantly appealing the public to not believe in such fallacy. In reference to the incident, the Principal Medical Officer (PMO) of the hospital said that a committee has been formed to investigate the matter. He said, "It's not good for a doctor to behave like this, if he is found guilty, he would be punished for the same." (ANI)