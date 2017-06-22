Support for Ram Nath Kovind grows, Opposition to meet today on President

New Delhi: The Opposition parties are set to meet on Thursday to decide on the name of Presidential candidate to be pitted against National Democratic Alliance (NDA)'s nominee Ram Nath Kovind.





Rumours are round that Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar could be their prominent nominee for the presidential election. Meira on Wednesday met Congress President Sonia Gandhi at her residence.





Like Kovind, Meira Kumar belongs to the Dalit community. She was the first woman speaker of Lok Sabha and also has been a Union Minister.



While the Congress is left guessing whether the other opposition parties will support Ram Nath Kovind or not, the JD-U chief and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday announced his decision to support Kovind. The party expressed their opinion that the NDA candidate and his credentials are good given that he hails from a Dalit community and has a humble background.

Ahead of meeting of opposition parties, Communist Party of India leader D. Raja slamed JD-U for parting ways with the Opposition's stance on the NDA Presidential candidate.

"It is one party. We are 17 parties who came together on the issue. (Bihar Chief Minister) Nitish Kumar has taken such a position, it is for him. It does not mean all others follow Nitish Kumar," IANS quoted Raja as saying.

However, BJP's Venkaiah Naidu backed Nitish and said that the fact that the JD-U has extended support to Ram Nath Kovind for the post of President speaks about his acceptability among non-NDA parties.

Naidu told ANI, "I welcome Janata Dal (United) (JDU) president Nitish Kumar's announcement of support to Ram Nath Kovind who has been nominated as NDA's presidential candidate. The JD-U's support to Kovind clearly speaks of his wider acceptability among non-NDA parties. This was the intent of wider consultations with opposition parties. I thank Nitish Kumar for his party's support. I also appeal to other parties to support Kovind".

According to an IANS report, with the backing of parties outside the alliance like TRS (2 per cent), AIADMK (5.39 per cent), YSR Congress (1.53 per cent) and BJD (2.99 per cent), the NDA's support would cross the half way mark comfortably to reach nearly 63 per cent in the July 17 battle, with JD-U contributing 1.91 per cent.