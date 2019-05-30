Support to Congress government in Rajasthan will continue: BSP

[India], May 29 (ANI): Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) will continue to support the 'local Congress' government in the state led by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, state BSP president Ramji Gautam said on Wednesday.

"To stop communal forces, BSP president Mayawati has given her support to local Congress government from outside which will continue," Ramji said while addressing a press conference here.

His statement comes in the wake of rumblings within the Rajasthan Congress following the party's drubbing in the Lok Sabha polls with several leaders questioning the party leadership in the state.

It was reported that at a meeting of Congress Working Committee (CWC) on May 25, Congress president Rahul Gandhi had accused senior Congress leaders including Ashok Gehlot of putting their sons above party interest. "Our party has always been against casteism and communalism. The BSP president has instructed all the six MLAs of the party to obey her orders, not to go against the ideology of party by playing into the hands of communal and casteist forces, and not to sell their honesty," Ramji said. "Failing to do so would invite strict action and they may even be expelled from the party and will never be given a ticket. These are the strict instructions from party president," he added. The BJP won all the 25 Lok Sabha seats in the state in the recently held Lok Sabha polls. (ANI)