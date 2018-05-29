Supporters couldn't vote due to faulty EVMs: Kairana BJP candidate

[India], May 29 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate for Kairana Lok Sabha seat, Mriganka Singh, on Monday claimed that her supporters went back without voting as the machines were not working.

"There was massive technical snag in the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and total breakdown of systems. My supporters went back without voting as machines were not working," she said after the bypoll to the seat was conducted.

"My party leaders have approached the election commission regarding the matter," she added.

Earlier in the day, multiple complaints of faulty Electoral Voting Machines (EVMs) and the Voter Verified Paper Audit Trails (VVPATs) machines were reported from three parliamentary constituencies including Kairana. On a related note, the Kairana bye-election was necessitated following the death of BJP leader Hukum Singh. His daughter, Mriganka, contested the seat on BJP ticket. In all, bypolls were held in 4 Lok Sabha seats and 10 assembly constituencies in as many states today. The counting of votes will be held on May 31. (ANI)