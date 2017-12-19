Supporters of Sharad Yadav raise slogans against Nitish

[India] Dec. 19 (ANI): Supporters of rebel Janata Dal (United) leader Sharad Yadav on Tuesday raised slogans against Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar here.

Supporters of Sharad Yadav staged a protest march to Raj Bhavan in Patna against his disqualification from the Rajya Sabha and raised slogans against Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Yadav and Ali Anwar were disqualified by Rajya Sabha chairman Venkaiah Naidu. The disqualification comes against a petition from Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in which he asked Rajya Sabha Chairman to cancel memberships of Yadav and Ansari.

Yadav was elected to Rajya Sabha last year and his tenure ends in 2022. In July, Nitish Kumar joined hands with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to form government and this created rift between Yadav and Kumar to the extent that it triggered a battle for the control of the party. Sharad Yadav approached the Election Commission of India (ECI) to stake claims on party symbol of bow and arrow. However, the ECI rejected Yadav's claim and ruled in favour of JD (U) faction led by Nitish Kumar. After this, Sharad Yadav faction of the JD (U) fought the Gujarat Assembly polls on 'autorickshaw' symbol and in alliance with the Congress. (ANI)