Supporters visit Lalu at RIMS in Ranchi

[India], June 1 (ANI): Several supporters of Lalu Prasad Yadav met the former Bihar Chief Minister at a hospital in Ranchi on Saturday.

Those who met Lalu at Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) include former Bihar Assembly Speaker Uday Narayan Choudhary.

Some visitors reached the hospital with fresh mangoes from their home town for their beloved leader.

This comes after reports came out suggesting that Lalu seemed to be in shock after Rashtriya Janata Dal's (RJD) poll debacle in Bihar. Doctors treating Lalu had said that he was skipping food.

Lalu's younger son and Bihar Opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav had last month alleged that his family was not allowed to meet the ailing RJD chief. "For the past two months, my family is not being allowed to meet my ailing father. BJP government has resorted to hooliganism. Lalu ji is being treated worse than war prisoners," Tejashwi had tweeted. The RJD supremo is in jail in multi-crore fodder scam cases that pertain to fraudulent withdrawals from state treasuries by Animal Husbandry Department officials between 1991 and 1996 when he was the chief minister of undivided Bihar. Lalu Prasad-led RJD for the first time could not secure even a single seat in the Lok Sabha elections. (ANI)