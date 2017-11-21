Supreme Court defers Rohingya deportation case hearing to Dec 5

[India] November 21 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Tuesday deferred the hearing of the Rohingya deportation case to December 5.

In an earlier hearing, the apex court had posted the matter for hearing today.

The three-judge bench, led by Chief Justice Dipak Misra and comprising of Justices A. M. Khanwilkar and D. Y. Chandrachud, said, "It is a large issue and an issue of great magnitude. Therefore, the state has a big role. The role of the state in such a situation has to be multi-pronged."

The court observed that national importance could not be secondary, and at the same time, the human rights of these immigrants should be kept in mind. The plea, filed by two Rohingya immigrants, Mohammad Salimullah and Mohammad Shaqir, claims they had taken refuge in India after escaping from Myanmar due to widespread discrimination, violence and bloodshed against the community there. Many of those, who had fled to India after the earlier spate of violence, are settled in Jammu, Hyderabad, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi-NCR and Rajasthan. There is a global outrage over the distressing plight of dispossessed Rohingya in Bangladeshi camps currently. A majority of them left the Rakhine state at the end of August this year, recounting incidents of murder, rape and arson at the hands of the Myanmar Army. Till now, Myanmar and Bangladesh have agreed in principle to repatriate some Rohingyas, but are in disagreement over the details. (ANI)