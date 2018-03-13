Supreme Court extends deadline for Aadhaar linking with bank accounts, phones till verdict

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday extended the deadline for Aadhaar linking with bank accounts, mobile numbers and other various services indefinitely till the judgement is pronounced on the constitutional validity of the biometrical identification scheme.



The top court however said the linking will be necessary for disbursal of benefits under social welfare schemes.

The five-judge Constitution bench of the Supreme Court, headed by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra, said the government cannot insist for mandatory Aadhaar linking.

The SC order comes after senior counsel Arvind Datar, appearing for one of the petitioners, told the that submission of Aadhaar has been made mandatory for issuance of passports by the issuing authorizes.

At this point, Attorney General K.K. Venugopal sought to clarify that this requirement of Aadhaar was only for issuance of 'tatkal' passports, reported IANS.

On December 15 last year, the apex court had directed the extension of deadline till March 31 for the linking of Aadhaar with bank accounts and mobile phones.

The constitution bench is hearing challenges to the constitutional validity of the Aadhaar scheme on the touchstone of the fundamental right to privacy on a bunch of petitions by former Karnataka High Court Judge K.S. Puttuswamy, Magsaysay awardee Shanta Sinha, feminist researcher Kalyani Sen Menon and others.