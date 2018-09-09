Supreme Court is ours: BJP leader criticised for 'atrocious' statement

[India], Sept 9 (ANI): The Opposition on Sunday launched a scathing attack at Uttar Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) minister Mukut Bihari Verma, a day after the latter claimed that Ram temple would be built in Ayodhya.

At an event in Bahraich on Saturday, Verma had said, "BJP has come to power on the issue of development, but Ram Mandir will be constructed as it is our determination. The matter is in the Supreme Court and the Supreme Court is ours. The judiciary, administration, the nation as well as the Ram Temple belong to us."

Criticising Verma over his statement, Bahujan Samaj Party's Sudhindra Bhadoria told ANI: "This is a very serious statement coming from the BJP ministers and leaders. They are trying to undermine the authority of the Supreme Court. The entire constitution is in jeopardy as long as the BJP is in power. If BJP is not shown the door in 2019 then I am quite sure that democracy and the constitution will be undermined by these people."

Furthermore, Communist Party of India (CPI) leader D Raja said Verma's statement was "very atrocious".

"They (BJP) think that they can do anything in this country. The Constitution is being subverted. Both BJP and RSS don't respect the Indian Constitution. They don't respect the Parliament. They don't respect the parliamentary democratic practices," he said.

"The matter is pending before the court and before the verdict they are claiming that 'Supreme Court is ours.' This is atrocious. I demand that the Prime Minister should come out openly and explain the government's plan. What's the government's stand on all these statements coming from BJP ministers?" Raja continued.

Resonating similar sentiments, Janata Dal (United) leader KC Tyagi said that Verma's statement was "an insult for the Supreme Court."

Imam Sajid Rashidi has also come down heavily on the BJP for the same.

"It's a shameful statement. There is no bigger institution in India than the Supreme Court and its judges. Everyone has confidence over the Supreme Court whether it's Centre or the Opposition, enemy or friend. If somebody says that the Supreme Court belongs to them, then that means that 'We will do whatever we want as the government belongs to us.' They are somehow trying to convey through this that the Chief Justice of India has been appointed by them and will do whatever they want. This means that the decision will be made in favour of the Ram temple and they will construct the temple," Rashidi said.

"However, there is nothing like this. We have full trust in the judiciary. They will do justice to all. We don't have any hesitancy regarding Supreme Court making a one-sided decision," he added.

The Babri Masjid, built by Mughal emperor Babur in Ayodhya in 1528, was, on December 6, 1992, razed to the ground allegedly by Hindu activists, claiming that the mosque was constructed after demolishing a Ram temple that originally stood there. Since then, several hearings have been held in the Supreme Court regarding this matter. (ANI)