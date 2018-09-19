Supreme Court, Manoj Tiwari, BJP, AAP, Arvind Kejriwal

[India], Sep 19 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief of the Delhi unit, Manoj Tiwari, has been summoned by the Supreme Court for allegedly breaking into a sealed house in an unauthorised colony of Delhi.

Tiwari has been directed to appear before the top court on September 25.

The court took cognisance of the First Information Report (FIR) that was registered under Sections 188 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Sections 461 and 465 of the Delhi Municipal Corporation (DMC) Act.

On Sunday, Tiwari allegedly broke the lock of a sealed house in Gokulpuri area of his parliamentary constituency in North East Delhi.

The Member of Parliament was protesting against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for, what he termed as, not fulfilling his promise of regularising the unauthorised colonies in the national capital. The drive to seal commercial establishments, which do not comply with the provisions of the 2021 Master Plan, began in January, on the orders of a Supreme Court-appointed monitoring committee. (ANI)