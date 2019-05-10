Supreme Court notice to center on plea seeking guidelines for online streaming

[India], May 10 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Friday issued a notice to the center on a plea seeking framing of guidelines by the government to regulate online media streaming platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and others.

The plea was heard by a bench of Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi and Justice Sanjiv Khanna and was filed against Delhi High Court's decision of dismissing a similar petition last February.

Currently, online media streaming platforms do not have to take any approvals from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting in India.

The High Court bench of Chief Justice Rajendra Menon and Justice VK Rao dismissed the petition after Broadcasting Ministry informed that online platforms are not required to obtain any licenses from them. The petition in Delhi High Court was filed by NGO Justice for Rights Foundation, stating that series like "Sacred Games", "Game of Thrones" and "Spartacus" on online platforms contain "vulgar, profane, sexually explicit, pornographic, morally unethical and virulent" content which often "depict women in objectifying manner". (ANI)