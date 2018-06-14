Supreme Court refuses to stay the UPPSC mains 2018

[India], June 14 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to stay the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) Mains Examination 2018, which is slated for June 18.

The ordered was passed by the apex court vacation bench, headed by Justice Uday Umesh Lalit, also comprising Justice Deepak Gupta.

Many students had earlier moved the top court, stating that there are many irregularities in the preliminary question papers of the UPPSC.

The petitioners had sought a stay on the mains examination, which is to be conducted on June 18.

Last month, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had registered a case against unknown public servants of UPPSC on the allegations of irregularities committed in the selection process of the Upper Subordinate Examination 2015. The case was registered under relevant Sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC). (ANI)