Supreme Court refuses to stop 'Padmaavat', rejects all pleas

"Our order is to be complied with by one and all. A few hundred people come on the street and create a law and order situation demanding ban. That can't be accepted," IANS quoted Misra as saying.
The top court last week set aside the notification passed by the states of Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan and Gujarat to ban the release of Padmaavat.
Meanwhile, several protests are taking place across the nation with miscreants damaging public properties demanding a ban on the film. Ticket counter of a cinema hall in Uttar Pradesh's Hapur was vandalised by unidentified miscreants yesterday.
Earlier, members of Rajput Karni Sena burnt posters of the film and staged a protest against the release of the movie in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow.
A group of protestors from the same group also created a ruckus and tore the poster of the movie outside a movie hall in Telangana yesterday.
Some miscreants also vandalised a mall in Haryana's Kurukshetra.