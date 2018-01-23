Supreme Court refuses to stop 'Padmaavat', rejects all pleas

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to modify its earlier order on Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magnum opus 'Padmaavat'.

Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh governments had filed plea seeking modification in the apex court's order, which had paved the way for the release of the controversial film.

A bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra, Justice A.M. Khanwilkar and Justice D.Y. Chandrachud while hearing the pleas said - "People must understand that the Supreme Court has passed an order and it must be complied with."

"Our order is to be complied with by one and all. A few hundred people come on the street and create a law and order situation demanding ban. That can't be accepted," IANS quoted Misra as saying.

The top court last week set aside the notification passed by the states of Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan and Gujarat to ban the release of Padmaavat.

The flick has run into trouble time and again, as members of several Rajput groups have accused the director of the film, Bhansali, of distorting history.





Meanwhile, the Bhansali's film is all set for a worldwide January 25 release in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil.





The film is based on 16th-century Sufi poet Malik Muhammad Jayasi's epic poem 'Padmavat'.

Meanwhile, several protests are taking place across the nation with miscreants damaging public properties demanding a ban on the film. Ticket counter of a cinema hall in Uttar Pradesh's Hapur was vandalised by unidentified miscreants yesterday.

Earlier, members of Rajput Karni Sena burnt posters of the film and staged a protest against the release of the movie in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow.

A group of protestors from the same group also created a ruckus and tore the poster of the movie outside a movie hall in Telangana yesterday.

Some miscreants also vandalised a mall in Haryana's Kurukshetra.