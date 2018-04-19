Supreme Court to decide on independent probe in Justice Loya case today

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday will pronounce its judgment on pleas seeking an independent probe into the death case of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Judge B. H. Loya.





The petitions will be heard by a bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dipak Misra





The apex court had earlier asked the Maharashtra Government to submit the postmortem report of the CBI judge, who had died in alleged suspicious circumstances in 2014, citing that the "matter was very serious."



As per the official records, Justice Loya died of cardiac arrest in Nagpur in 2014, a day after he attended the wedding and reception of his colleague's daughter.

As per reports, Maharashtra-based journalist B.S. Lone and activist Tehseen Poonavala had filed independent pleas seeking a fair probe into the death of Justice Loya, who was hearing the Sohrabuddin Sheikh fake encounter case, involving various police officers and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah.