Supreme Court turns down 100% matching of VVPATs with EVMs

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has dismissed a plea seeking 100% matching of VVPAT with EVMs during counting of votes on May 23 for LS polls.

And the other news is that the Chief Electoral Officer of Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday reiterated that polled EVMs are safe in the sealed strong rooms which are under surveillance and also urged people to keep faith in the poll commission.

"Polled EVMs are safe in sealed strong rooms under security, CCTV coverage and surveillance of candidates. There is no possibility of changing EVMs. Don't panic and keep faith", the official handle of CEO, Uttar Pradesh tweeted on Tuesday

. The clarification by the polling officer comes after various rumours on social media regarding EVMs leading to tensions in some parts of the region. In Mau, police had to disperse a crowd gathered outside a strong room last night. In Mau, police had to disperse a crowd gathered outside a strong room last night. In Bihar, RJD alleged suspicious movement of EVMs in Maharajganj and Saran parliamentary constituencies. The party's allegations were later refuted by the administration stating that it was for the purpose of training. In Bihar, RJD alleged suspicious movement of EVMs in Maharajganj and Saran parliamentary constituencies. The party's allegations were later refuted by the administration stating that it was for the purpose of training.