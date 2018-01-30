Suraj Pal Amu discharged from hospital

[India], Jan 30 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suraj Pal Amu, who was referred to Rohtak's Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS) due to ill health, has been discharged and brought back to Gurugram's Bhondsi jail on Tuesday.

Amu was admitted to the hospital, after he complained of ill health on the day he was to be produced before a Haryana court over his statements on the recently released film 'Padmaavat'.

He was sent to judicial custody on January 26 over the same.

He was taken into preventive detention. The Supreme Court is also hearing a plea filed against Amu over his anti-Padmaavat protest. The BJP leader is infamous for offering Rs 10 crore bounty for beheading actress Deepika Padukone and director Bhansali in November 2017 for allegedly distorting historical facts and showing Queen Padmini in a bad light in the film. (ANI)