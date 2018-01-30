Suraj Pal Amu granted bail

[India], Jan 30 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suraj Pal Amu, who was earlier arrested for his statements against the film 'Padmaavat', was on Tuesday granted bail.

He was arrested on January 25 by Gurugram Police.

Earlier in the day, he was discharged from Rohtak's Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS), where he was admitted due to ill-health, and brought back to Gurugram's Bhondsi jail.

The BJP leader is infamous for offering Rs 10 crore bounty for beheading actress Deepika Padukone and director Bhansali in November 2017 for allegedly distorting historical facts and showing Queen Padmini in a bad light in the film. (ANI)