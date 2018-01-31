Suraj Pal Amu resigns from primary membership of BJP

Gurugram (Haryana): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suraj Pal Amu on Tuesday resigned from the primary membership of the party.

The BJP leader is infamous for offering Rs 10 crore bounty for beheading actress Deepika Padukone and director Bhansali in November 2017 for allegedly distorting historical facts and showing Queen Padmini in a bad light in the film Padmaavat.

In November, Amu announced the bounty in protest against the release of the movie which the Rajput community claims distorts history.

He also threatened to break the legs of actor Ranveer Singh, who plays the role of Delhi Sultan Alauddin Khilji in the movie. On November 21, he was booked under Section 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code on a complaint by Pawan Kumar, a fan of Deepika and Bhansali. After the case was registered, Amu dared the Haryana Police to arrest him. He said he stood firmly by his statement whether he remained in the BJP or not. Amu was also arrested on January 25 for making the controversial statement. However, the Gurugram Police granted him bail on Tuesday.