Surajgadh Maoist attack: 1,837-page charge-sheet filed against five persons in Pune

Pune[India], Feb 22 (ANI): Pune Police on Friday filed a 1,837-page charge-sheet against Sudha Bharadwaj, Varavara Rao, Arun Ferreira, Vernon Gonsalves and wanted accused Ganapathy, who is the former General Secretary of banned organisation Communist Party of India (Maoist). On February 11, a local court had sent back activists Varavara Rao and Surendra Gadling to Yerawada Jail after their 11-day police custody in connection with a 2016 Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) case related to the Maoist attack at Surajgadh.The Aheri Court had placed them under judicial remand. They are also accused in Bhima Koregaon case.A Pune court had on January 31 sent Rao and Gadling to Gadchiroli Police's custody.Gadling and Rao were arrested in June last year and were lodged in the Yerawada jail. (ANI)

