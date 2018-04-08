Surat: 2 held with Rs 1.5 lakh in fake currency

[India], April 8 (ANI): The Surat Police have arrested two people with 344 fake Indian currency notes (FICN) of Rs 1,50,200 lakh.

The two, identified as Jagdish and Mohammed Ansari, had 295 duplicate notes of Rs 500, 1 note of Rs 200, 3 notes of Rs 100 and 45 notes of Rs 50 which amounted to a total of Rs 1,50,200 lakh.

BC Thakur, Assistant Commissioner of police (ACP), told ANI, "Amroli police got the information that two people were circulating fake currency in the market. We then made the arrests and recovered over Rs 1,50,000 worth fake currency from them."

"Later, when we conducted search operation at their houses, we further recovered over Rs 4 lakh. In primary investigation we found that the money was brought from Bihar," he added. An investigation is underway. (ANI)