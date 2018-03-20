Surat: 3 held for attempting to derail train

], Mar. 20 (ANI): Three people were arrested in Surat on Monday for attempting to derail the Pune-Ahmedabad Ahimsa Express in December 2017.

The trio has been identified as Babla, Biranj and Balram.

Surat Police Commissioner Satish Sharma said, "More than eight or nine people were involved in this matter. These people were objecting to the police patrol against drug smuggling."

The three arrested along with other 10 -12 people kept obstacles on the tracks on 28th December 2017.

The reason for the same is still unknown and the police is interrogating the same. (ANI)