Surat-based family to become Jain monk

[India], Apr. 21 (ANI): A Surat-based diamond merchant along with his wife, daughter, and son has decided to seek salvation by dedicating themselves to the Jain community.

Sanjay Shah, along with his family will take 'Diksha' on April 25.

Shah's daughter had received a gold medal from Prime Minister Narendra Modi for topping South Gujarat University.

His son was about to complete studies of Chartered Accountancy.

"Shah is a diamond merchant and he, along with his family is going to adopt monkhood. We are very happy," said a relative.