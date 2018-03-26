Surat becomes first district to have 100% solar powered health centres

[India], Mar 26 (ANI): At a time when global warming is mounting with each passing day, Gujarat's Surat district has switched to solar power to combat the issue.

Surat has become the first district in the country to have 100 percent solar powered Primary Health Centers (PHC).

There are a total of 52 PHCs in the district and all of them are now powered by solar system. This initiative will not only bring down the electricity bill by 40 percent but also help fight global warming.

"Other than PHCs, there are 572 gram panchayats in the Surat District, out of which 150 are solar powered gram panchayats and soon the other 422 panchayats will too be solar powered. 25 percent of the total expense of making the gram panchayat solar powered has been borne by the district panchayat," District Development Officer K. Rajesh told ANI.

Rajesh is confident that Surat would set an example for the country by developing villages that use sustainable forms of energy. (ANI)