Surat couple makes Rafale-themed wedding card; earns PM's praise

Surat: A Gujarati couple has earned praise from Prime Minister Narendra Modi for designing their wedding invitation card with a dedicated page justifying the NDA government's decision to buy Rafale fighter jets.

In a letter sent to the Surat-based couple - Yuvraj Pokharna and bride-to-be Sakshi Agrawal - Modi described the content of the card as "ingenious" and asserted that it had inspired him to work even harder for the country.

The couple will be tying the knot on January 22.

Talking to media, Pokharna said he received Modi's letter, which is addressed to his mother Babita Prakash Pokharna, on January 17 through e-mail. "Heartiest Congratulations to Pokharna family on the joyous occasion of the marriage of Yuvraj and Sakshi. I noticed a unique feature of the marriage invitation card sent to the guests," read the letter signed and sent by Modi. "The ingenuity of its content reflects your abiding concern and love for the nation. This also inspires me to keep working harder for our country," the letter said. "Best wishes and blessings to the couple for a happy and prosperous life," Modi said in the letter shared by Yuvraj Pokharna with the media. On the second page of the invitation card, the couple has tried to justify the multi-crore defence contract with France by enlisting several points under the heading "Some facts about Rafale deal".