Surat fire tragedy: 17 dead; Ministers offer condolences

[India] May 24 (ANI): At least 17 people, including several students, lost their lives in a massive fire that engulfed a coaching centre located in the Sarthana area here.

While some of the victims jumped from the fourth floor when the Takshashila Complex caught fire, many of them were not able to escape and died on the spot.

As the rescue operations were carried out, charred bodies of women and children were taken out. The fire was reportedly triggered by a short circuit.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences to the families of the bereaved and asked the Gujarat government and the local authorities to provide assistance to them. He also prayed for the recovery of the injured.

BJP President Amit Shah also expressed his grief and asked the BJP workers to assist the people in need. Congress President Rahul Gandhi, in a tweet, wished speedy recovery for the injured while expressing his condolences to the bereaved families. Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh also expressed his condolences to the victims of the tragedy. Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has ordered an investigation into the incident and declared financial help of Rs 4 lakh each to the families of children who died in this incident. "This incident is very saddening. State Government will give Rs 4 lakh financial help to families of kids who died. Proper and fast treatment will be provided to the injured children," said Rupani. Furthermore, Union Health Minister JP Nadda spoke to Rupani and assured to render help in regard to the gruesome incident. The Union Minister also directed the AIIMS trauma centre director for help. A team of doctors from the burn and trauma department has been constituted and put on alert. They will fly as needed. (ANI)